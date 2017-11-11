'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: Retailer Posts Possible Release Date for Sought-After Sequel

Twitter courtesy of Kingdom Hearts Sora is the main protagonist of 'Kingdom Hearts 3'

Fans now have a general idea of when the wait for "Kingdom Hearts 3" will come to an end, though they would obviously like to have something more specific to mark down on their calendars.

So far, developers have yet to hint at any exact release date for the eagerly anticipated sequel. But recently, a retailer has provided something different.

Noted Twitter personality "@Wario64" recently drew attention to a tweet that came from "@speedycerv." Apparently, Target has updated the release date for the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts" game, with the retailer noting that the item in question was now due out on Nov. 1 of next year.

Now, before any fans get too excited, "@Wario64" mentioned that the Nov. 1 release date was just a placeholder. That could very well be true, but there is something odd about it.

As Comic Book pointed out, when retailers use placeholder dates, the days they use typically come later in the year. Dec. 31 is a fairly common placeholder date, but Nov. 1 is not.

So do the folks at Target know something about "Kingdom Hearts 3's" arrival that has not been made official yet by the developers?

Unfortunately, it is really difficult to ascertain if there is some real significance attached to Target's decision to list Nov. 1 as a release date for the upcoming game. Even so, it is at least something fans may want to keep in mind moving forward.

Fans have been waiting a long time for the new "Kingdom Hearts" game, especially since it was first announced back in 2013.

Years went by without developers making it clear whether the game was nearing completion, but that finally changed this year.

Developers have yet to fully flesh out the game, though fans can expect that it will feature another playable character aside from Sora, as director Tetsuya Nomura told IGN previously.

More news about "Kingdom Hearts 3" should be made available soon.