'Kingdom Hearts 3' Rumors: What Examples of DLC Could Make Their Way Into the Sequel?

Twitter/KINGDOMHEARTS "Kingdom Hearts 3" is set to be released worldwide on Jan. 29

"Kingdom Hearts 3" may no longer be on track for release this year, but the way the developers have been talking about it sure makes it seem like the extended wait will be worth it.

The game is widely expected to feature jam-packed worlds, and there will be all kinds of activities for players to check out as they journey along with Sora and his friends.

Currently, the developers are still focused mainly on finally getting this game to the fans, but that doesn't mean that thoughts about post-release plans aren't lingering in their head as well.

In recent conversations with the media, director Tetsuya Nomura has not shied away from hinting that he is interested in releasing DLC for the game.

Speaking to Game Informer back at E3, Nomura revealed that while nothing has been set in stone yet, he does want to look into creating DLC once they are done with the main game. Nomura also mentioned that he is not particularly fond of the season pass model, so they likely won't be distributing DLC that way.

During a recent interview with Famitsu, Nomura basically hit on the same points regarding DLC, while also adding that they are not thinking about creating a "Final Mix" version of "Kingdom Hearts 3," Gematsu reported.

So, what kinds of downloadable items could be released for the game?

According to Nomura, he wants to introduce DLC additions that will entice fans to keep playing well after release and that he is also interested in expanding the gameplay options provided.

Those comments could be clues that Nomura wants to add more modes post-launch or perhaps some optional bosses that will challenge players in ways that vary from the ones already involved in the main storyline.

With the additional time, perhaps the developers could even work on creating a new world that's only accessible once the main game has been finished.

Numerous DLC possibilities are on the table for "Kingdom Hearts 3," and fans should be able to learn more about the developers' plans in the future.