'Kingdom Hearts 3' Update: Disney Artist Share Ideas of Crossover With Cereal Mascots

"Kingdom Hearts 3" by Square Enix is shaping up to be a complete tour of many of Disney's biggest properties, ranging from "Toy Story" to "Tangled." Many fans are thinking of ways to push the envelope when it comes to crossovers, although one Disney artist was bold enough to tap into the realm of cereal boxes for fresh ideas.

Disney's properties are not limited to cartoon characters, though, as fans point out that Marvel is now a viable source material for a cross-over with "Kingdom Hearts 3," now that Disney owns all its characters as well. There's also the "Star Wars" series for that matter, too.

Square Enix/Disney "Kingdom Hearts 3" is one of the most highly anticipated Square Enix games coming up, with the studio showcasing several Disney worlds so far including "Toy Story," "Monsters Inc.," "Tangled" and more.

One Disney artist, however, had a great idea for characters that will easily fit in with Sora, Goofy, Donald and the gang. They come from a most unlikely source, too, as a recent Tweet from Caldwell Tanner showed what a collaboration between Sora's crew and characters from cereal boxes might look like.

There's Tony the Tiger from Kellog's Frosted Flakes giving Sora some friendly advice while hefting his own "Spoonblade" over his shoulder. Toucan Sam from Froot Loops looks like he's breaking up with Donald, while the Lucky Charms leprechaun is having a revelation of his own.

Many of the areas of "Kingdom Hearts 3" are already familiar with to fans by now, as showcased by Square Enix in recent promos. So far, these include places and characters from "Toy Story," "Tangled," "Hercules," "Big Hero 6" and "Monster Inc.," with more coming as development continues.

The upcoming game from Square Enix is already hinting at ten Disney worlds and even more, as shown to fans when they were treated to a behind-the-scenes look during the recent D23 Expo 2018 in Japan, via a "Making of 'Kingdom Hearts'" video.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is set to release for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year.