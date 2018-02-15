'Kingdom Hearts III' News: Rumors Regarding a Release Date at E3 Proven False

Square Enix The newest "Kingdom Hearts III" trailer showcases the new Monsters Inc. World.

It was a pretty big weekend for "Kingdom Hearts" fans as Square Enix dropped a new trailer for "Kingdom Hearts III" showcasing the new Monsters Inc. World as well as some new gameplay and story moments. The weekend was so big, in fact, that a rumor about a release date being announced at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) started to spread — a rumor that, unfortunately, turned out to be false.

This whole issue started when a simple tweet in Japanese seemed to indicate that a release date was set to come out at E3. This was immediately picked up by several users and outlets and used as a source of fact that Square Enix will finally announce a release date this year. But, thanks to some sleuthing by DualShockers, it looks like this tweet is not as reliable as most thought. In fact, the person writing the tweet was not even attending the event where all these announcements were made and was instead speculating that E3 would be the day since Square Enix made no announcement at the D23 Expo.

To further confirm the truth, DualShockers went straight to the lion's den and asked Square Enix for clarification regarding a release date and they confirmed that they made no announcements regarding the release window during the show. While this does not mean it is impossible for E3 to have a release date announcement, it is also just as possible that they stay quiet during the event.

But to satisfy any growing "Kingdom Hearts" urges despite this disappointing turnaround, check out the trailer that dropped last weekend that features the new Monsters Inc. World and hints at some of the major plot points the game will cover. And for anyone looking for something soothing to listen to, Japanese vocalist Utada Hikaru has released the theme song for the upcoming game, making this the third major "Kingdom Hearts" game that she has worked on.