'King's Game The Animation' Episode 10 Spoilers: Is All Hope Lost for Nobuaki?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

It seems that everyone who has ever thought of helping series protagonist Nobuaki in moving forward and defeating the game has also ended up losing their lives. And after the death of his most recent ally, is Nobuaki now left on his own on the Japanese horror anime series, "King's Game The Animation."

The current round of the King's game has taken out more than a handful of Nobuaki's new class, and despite all of his efforts, it has only become apparent that there may be no way to escape the game other than to go through the same horrors he has gone through before all over again.

But Nobuaki is not the only one who has survived a previous round of the King's game. As recently revealed, Natsuko has also managed to be the last one standing in her own round. And while Nobuaki is still pursuing his desperate bid to save everyone, Natsuko seems to have embraced the games, it rules, and everything it entails to put herself in a position of authority over everyone else.

And now that everyone is close to losing their minds and may just be a breath away from taking Natsuko's advice of blocking the King from their phones and facing their punishment head-on, can Nobuaki's desperate pleas to stand together against the King and his horrific game still be heard? Is there really a way to end the game without having to lose anyone else, or is Nobuaki really just fooling himself?

In the end, should Nobuaki and Natsuko be the last two participants left alive, whose will to stay alive is strong enough to win the game? And what other mysteries will be revealed about the seemingly heartless person that Natsuko has now become?

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.