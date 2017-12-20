Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

With only five of the original 32 students left, the final battle is about to be fought. Who will ultimately succeed and stay alive at the end of it on the twelfth and final episode of the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, "King's Game The Animation"?

The previous episode saw the series protagonist, Nobuaki, surviving the first eight-hour punishment after it was revealed that Masatoshi did survive after all and was in effect the farthest one from the summit. By the second eighth hour, and despite yet another attempt to sacrifice himself to save Riona's life, Nobuaki was saved for the second time by Aimi as a show of gratitude for his earlier actions.

The episode also revealed what happened during Nobuaki and Natsuko's first round of the King's Game. While Natsuko was revealed to have won the game by killing all of her classmates in order to survive, Nobuaki was forced to witness his girlfriend, Chiemi, take her own life after the King ordered them to kill the person they loved the most.

And this incident could be at the very core of the ongoing King's Game that has now brought Nobuaki and Natsuko together in the same round. The title for the upcoming finale, "Demise (End/Grudge)," seems to suggest that one of them may very well be after some form of revenge against the other.

How will this current round of the King's Game end? Who will manage to survive it among the five remaining participants? What is Natsuko about to do in order to ensure her victory? On the other hand, what last-ditch effort is Nobuaki about to take in order to ensure the others' survival?

Will the ultimate reason behind this particular round of the King's Game be revealed?

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.