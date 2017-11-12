'King's Game The Animation' Episode 7 Spoilers: Nobuaki Arrives at Yonaki Village; Will He Finally Meet the Mysterious King?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

It has been a known fact that Nobuaki Kanazawa has previously survived the King's deadly game, but how he did exactly may finally be revealed as his flashbacks reach its final stretch on the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, "King's Game The Animation."

The previous episode saw the death of almost everyone in Nobuaki's class, including Naoya Hashimoto. Nobuaki has more than once expressed his determination to beat the King's Game and thus keep it from killing any more of his classmates.

However, there had only been two people he was most determined to protect: his best friend, Naoya, and his girlfriend, Chiemi Honda. And now that one of them is dead, how will this affect Nobuaki's will to keep fighting against the game, if only to ensure that Chiemi would stay alive in the end?

At the moment, only Nobuaki and Chiemi are left alive in the flashback narrative. When Ria Iwamura attempted to delete the hypnotic computer virus that had apparently been controlling the game all this time, she was punished right on the spot for doing unnecessary actions in and against the game.

On the other hand, the present narrative has finally brought Nobuaki and his new classmates, Kenta Akamatsu and Mitsuki Yukimura, to the abandoned village of Yonaki, where the King's Game is believed to have begun some about 30 years ago.

What do they hope to find in this place? Will Nobuaki finally be face-to-face with the mysterious character who has killed all of his previous friends and is now seemingly determined to repeat the cycle over again?

Who will the King turn out to be, and what does he or she have against Nobuaki? Then again, could the King really be after Nobuaki specifically, or could this all be just a random game that caught Nobuaki at the wrong time and place?

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.