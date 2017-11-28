'King's Game The Animation' Episode 9 Spoilers: Did the Class Finally Manage to Corner the Mysterious Natsuko?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

The deadly mind games may have finally reached its final, most fatal stretch on the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, "King's Game The Animation."

Natsuko Honda's secret is out, and having previously participated in an earlier King's Game, just like Nobuaki Kanazawa, she may be more invested in this current round that she lets on. As to what the purpose is behind her seemingly vengeful campaign to get Nobuaki killed, it is something that is still shrouded in mystery.

The previous episode also saw Nobuaki's return to Bunko Park following his previous trip to Yonaki village and the death of his two allies, Kenta Akamatsu and Mizuki. There, he found himself embroiled in the King's new order, which had people breaking their fingers for points: right fingers for +1 and left fingers for -1. Anyone who accumulated a negative point total at the end of this round would be punished. Points may also be assigned to one or multiple people.

Natsuko was officiating the game. Unbeknownst to her, however, the class has already decided to rebel against her, as revealed by Teruaki Nagata moments before he took a stone and put all of his strength into breaking the fingers on his left hand. He has also assigned the negative points he would be accumulating to Natsuko in a bid to teach the girl a lesson, as well as to get all of their phones back.

What will become of this latest turn of events? Will this finally be the end for Natsuko, or will the sly girl find a way to turn the tables on everyone else in the class? Could Ria Iwamura and Riona Matsumoto's shared belief that the answer to defeating the King may be found in the deceased's phones be true?

More importantly, what could Natsuko be hiding? Will being pushed into a corner finally force her to reveal her true intentions? Could she have been the instigator of the King's Game all along, or is she merely just a pawn in a much larger scheme?

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.