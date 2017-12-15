'Kingsman' to Have a Third Installment?

Facebook/KingsmanMovie A third 'Kingsman' film is planned.

It may not seem like it, but the third "Kingsman" movie is already in the works. Although "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" was not as financially and critically successful as the original movie in the franchise, it earned enough to justify a third movie, and filmmaker Matthew Vaughn already has plans for it.

Fox has not yet confirmed that there's going to be another "Kingsman" movie, but "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton revealed in an interview earlier this week that it's possibly happening. While promoting the second "Kingsman" movie's Blu-ray release, Bickerton was asked about "Kingsman 3," and he said that he had already had a brief conversation with Vaughn about it.

Bickerton's revelation isn't surprising, considering what Vaughn told the press back in September while promoting "Kingsman 2." According to Vaughn, he already had plans for the franchise — a trilogy and some spinoffs — and that there's a story in his head which he might probably finish by the end of the second movie.

"I think there's a story in my head which will be finished by the end of the next one. And then after that then, of course, there could be Statesman movies, there could be spinoff character films. The universe could continue with new agents. Or, you know, Colin (Firth) could become Arthur or new characters could come in. or new kids get trained. There's so many options, but I also think it's better not to be too greedy," said Vaughn.

Vaughn, who directed the first two "Kingsman" movies, has yet to give new details about his plans for the franchise. Currently, he is in talks to direct the "Man of Steel" sequel for Warner Bros.

"Kingsman 2" starred Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Sophie Cookson and is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.