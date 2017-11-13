'Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ ' Anime Spoilers: Next Episode to Feature Master's Younger Years

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World –The Animated Series,” based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

Kino and her Motorrad, Hermes, are about to get a piece of history on the next episode of the Japanese adventure anime series, "Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series." And along the way, fans may even be treated to what looks to be Master's younger years

The previous episode hardly showed the traveling duo as the narrative focused on a couple of characters not much different from the protagonists. The girl, Photo, may have become a successful photographer several years into the future, but she couldn't have done so without the support of a Motorrad named Sou.

Photo used to be a slave girl sold into servitude to a group of travelling merchants who mistreated her, even while she attempted to tell them not to eat their meal, which had unknowingly been laced with poison from a mountain herb. Everyone died except for her, and even though her religious upbringing made her want to share her masters' fate, Sou convinced her to choose life over death.

This same fate may not be the path that Kino and Hermes are treading on, but one can't help but wonder where their journeys would eventually lead them, and how will Kino's disposition be like when they finally decide to settle somewhere in the future. Will Kino unexpectedly become passionate about a field she'll want to succeed in? Or is her journey bound to continue until her final breath?

The preview for the next episode titled "Historic Country" shows a scene where Kino arrives at a new destination, which seems to have some historical significance. It also teases a few scenes that seem to have been taken from the past, when Kino's Master was a young woman arguing over ramen and curry with her Assistant.

Master, or Shishou in Japanese, mentored Kino in the use of firearms.

"Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.