Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World –The Animated Series,” based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

A man once came to the Country of Adults and ended up making quite an impression on an 11-year-old girl. His story and how it ultimately ties up to the current narrative will be the primary focus of the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series."

The preview shows a man arriving in a certain country and talking about traveling in much the same way that Kino has been doing so in the past 10 episodes. However, he seems to have gotten into a serious conflict with a group of adults, one of whom even drew a knife in his presence.

Viewers who are aware of the 2003 anime adaptation of this series know that this particular episode is the one that tells the beginnings of Kino and Hermes and their seemingly insatiable will for traveling.

The young girl that the traveler meets in the Country of Adults is none other than the one that eventually grows into the traveler that dresses up like a boy and calls herself Kino. The answer to how and why she ends up taking this path will be revealed in this upcoming episode aptly titled, "Country of Adults."

Who is this man, and what will he do that makes such an impact on Kino? Why does it seem like Kino is living by the same principles that this man did, and where could he be now?

Also, what is it about the Country of Adults that make it seem like a free-spirited traveler does not belong there? Will this mysterious traveler, who is just passing by, stir so much conflict in these people's set practices and customs that he ends up paying the ultimate price?

"Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.