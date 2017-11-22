'Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series' Episode 8 Spoilers: How Did Master Affect Titular Character's Life?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World –The Animated Series,” based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

Kino's Master made history in one of the countries she has visited in the past. Will Kino be able to leave the same kind of mark as she continues on her journey in the Japanese adventure anime series, "Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series"?

Upon approaching a particular country and seeing its tall clock tower, Kino remembered one of the stories her Master told her when the woman was a young traveler. As it turned out, Kino's Master has visited this place in the past and has even left a mark on its people so memorable that they even monument for her and her companion there.

As the previous episode revealed, Kino's Master and her companion, who turned out to be an assassin, helped free the country from the corrupt police officers who have been lording its streets. They did this by hiding out in the clock tower and wounding each officer who passed by shooting him in the leg.

This tale of the two travelers in justice was commemorated with a stone monument, making part of the country's historical legacy.

Has seeing this in person inspired Kino to continue on her journey with a much stronger will to help others in her own ways? What new adventures are waiting for her and her trusty motorcycle, Hermes, and how will this further prove the depth of the influence that her Master has had on her? And will Hermes prove to be just as effective a partner as her Master had?

"Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.