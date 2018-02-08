'Kirby Star Allies' Gameplay News: New Video Showcases the Power of Friendship

Nintendo As the title implies, "Kirby Star Allies" revolves around a mechanic that turns foes into friends.

A new Kirby game for the Nintendo Switch is set to release just over the horizon, and as the days get closer and closer to that March release, more and more footage for "Kirby Star Allies" is starting to crop up online that finally proves that, yes, friendship truly is the greatest power.

YouTube channel GameXplain recently released an extensive 10-minute look at the upcoming Kirby title that goes on to showcase the new mechanics that players will have to utilize in order to complete the game. Unlike previous games, Kirby can now opt to not result to cannibalism in order to gain new powers, and instead resolve matters peacefully by throwing a heart at unsuspecting foes and somehow turning them into friends.

The player can have a maximum of three friends at a time, and they can either be controlled by the computer or, should they have any real-life friends around, controlled by another person. Now, the real meat of the game comes in the form of combining the different abilities that the player has recruited in their motley crew of critters.

The video in question showcases how various elements such as fire, ice, and water can be applied to more physical weapons such as swords, bombs, and cutters that drastically change how those weapons work. It is through learning how to properly set up a party and use the different abilities to their full potential that players will master the game.

"Kirby Star Allies" was first teased back in June 2017 during that year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It was not until September of that year that Nintendo officially gave the game a name and release date through a Nintendo Direct. It is scheduled to release worldwide on March 16 for the Nintendo Switch and is the first Kirby game to arrive on Nintendo's latest platform.