Kirk Cameron Backs Religious Freedom Rallies in Louisiana After Lawsuits Over Prayer in Schools

(Screen Shot: Youtube) Kirk Cameron's Freedom Student Summit promotional video, April 8 2018.

Actor and evangelical Kirk Cameron recently shot a promotional video encouraging students to attend religious freedom rallies in Louisiana after parents sued two districts to stop prayers in the public schools.

An event titled "Freedom Student Summit" will consist of two Sunday rallies in Louisiana which were inspired by lawsuits against two northwest Louisiana school districts.

In the video, the former "Growing Pains" star discusses religious freedom and how the event will inform students to stand up for their rights.

"The founders of our nation listed it as the first freedom in the Bill of Rights because they understood how foundational it is to who we are as Americans, as human beings," Cameron said.

"Unfortunately, the right to religious expression has been challenged more and more and even misunderstood to the point where some people believe that our public schools are supposed to be some kind of religion-free zones."

Adding, "At the Freedom Student Summit we're going to set the record straight!"

"Our aim is to educate, to equip and to inspire students to know their rights and live out their faith," The actor, filmmaker, author and The Way of the Master evangelist concluded.

According to the video, it does not seem as if Cameron will attend the rallies but he did say Brad Jurkovich, senior pastor of First Bossier Church, U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and Attorney General Jeff Landry (both Louisiana Republicans) will be in attendance.

The Bossier rally was organized by pastors in Louisiana as a way to push back on the lawsuit filed in February against the Bossier Parish School Board and Superintendent Scott Smith. The claim alleges that teachers and other school officials in those districts are promoting Christianity through prayer during school events. The allegations include teachers leading their classes in prayer and requiring students to memorize a Christian prayer.

"We are very committed to helping all of our students know and exercise their rights of religious expression. We look forward to equipping them and encouraging them in their efforts to practice their faith in the Bossier Parish School System," the pastors wrote in a letter to the school board as they began to organize the event – Shreveport Times reported.

"We know that in our toughest moments God works in powerful ways, seen and unseen and believe that God will use all of these things for His glory."

Following the rallies, supporters are asked to take to social media on Monday in solidarity by drawing a blue line on their hands and posting pictures with the hashtag #STANDUPBOSSIER.

The two rallies, scheduled Sunday will be held in both Webster Parish and Bossier Parish: from 3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Minden and from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bossier Parish Community College gym.