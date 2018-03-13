Kirk Cousins Free Agency Rumors: Quarterback Expected to Take at Least Two Visits

Reuters/Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, USA.

Interest in Kirk Cousins is heating up, with the quarterback expected to get up to two visits soon from National Football League (NFL) teams.

This week, NFL teams will be free to start courting free agents for their respective cities. Among those players is Cousins, who has been getting a lot of traction in recent weeks. This after his team, Washington Redskins, opted to trade for Alex Smith instead of re-signing him.

It turns out this was the best decision the Redskins could do for the 29-year-old player, who now has two teams offering him not just a guaranteed three-year deal but also an amount that is very difficult to resist.

"As the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes heats up, sources say at least 2 teams are prepared to offer the free agent QB a 3-year, fully guaranteed contract if that's what it takes," veteran sports writer Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "At least one other team will do a similar deal nearly fully guaranteed. Would make him the highest paid QB."

Rapoport added that Cousins has accepted to take one visit, that of Minnesota Vikings, which has been in the driver's seat in a while. The Vikings really want the quarterback, but Cousins wants to make sure he does not become like Brock Osweiler and "end up in a bad fit."

The #Vikings have been considered to be in the driver’s seat for Kirk Cousins and that hasn’t changed (yet). The expectation is he takes at least 1 — maybe 2 — visits before signing. Cousins doesn’t want to be Brock Osweiler & end up in a bad fit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Rapoport said Cousins will most likely take a second visit, if only just as a fall back in case his negotiations with the Minnesota team do not go well. It is unsure yet which other team Cousins will meet with, but those reported to be lobbying hard for him are the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Denver Broncos.

Contrary to Rapoport's report, however, ESPN's Dianna Russinia said that the quarterback does not plan on taking any visit at all. If this report is true, it could mean that he is very close to signing a deal with the Vikings.

Either way, Cousins is not allowed to sign anything yet until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.