'Kitty Pryde' Solo Movie Being Developed by a Formidable Team

FOX Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool" directed by Tim Miller

An X-Men spinoff centered on the fan-favorite mutant Kitty Pryde is reportedly in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, award-winning comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, who has written a lot of "X-Men" comics in his 20 years in the comic book business, has teamed up with "Deadpool" director Tim Miller for a solo movie centered on the character.

The Kitty Pryde film is currently in development under the codename "143." The title pays homage to "Uncanny X-Men No. 143," which told the story about her first solo adventure. In this 1981 issue written by Chris Claremont and illustrated by John Byrne (they are also the creators of the character), Kitty Pryde tussled with a demon on her own.

Kitty Pride is a mutant who can phase through objects. She happens to be the youngest person to join the X-Men, which is why she was treated as a little sister to her fellow mutants on the team. She went with a lot of names and costumes over the years before her current look and style that now became her trademark. Despite these changes, it did not take long for Kitty Pryde to become a fan-favorite.

Bendis, who co-created the ongoing comic book series "All-New X-Men," will write the script for the Kitty Pryde solo film with Miller set to direct. While this will be her first solo movie, the character already got the big screen treatment.

Ellen Page played the character in the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand" and again in the 2014 movie "X-Men: Days of Future Past." Kitty Pryde was also shown briefly in the first two films "X-Men" and "X2," played by Sumela Kay and Katie Stuart, respectively.

Miller's turn on "Deadpool" has many excited with what he can come up with for Kitty Pryde, especially paired with a comic book veteran like Bendis, who has created characters who went on to become icons like Jessica Jones and Miles Morales.