Kitty Pryde 'X-Men' Movie News: Secret 'Project 143' Reportedly in The Works

YouTube/Movieclips Ellen Page as Kitty Pryde on 'X-Men: The Last Stand'

A new secret "X-Men" movie is reportedly in the works at 21st Century Fox and all signs point to a Kitty Pryde (Shadowcat) movie. Dubbed "Project 143," the film will be directed by "Deadpool" director Tim Miller with prolific comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis in charge of the script.

Not much is known about the project however, it will set in the X-Men Universe, and has the title "143." Many believe this is a reference to Uncanny X-Men #143, in which Kitty Pryde faces off against a demon in the X-mansion at on Christmas Eve.

A film centering on Kitty Pryde was already rumored to be in the works at Fox and by bringing in Miller, the studio all but confirms it. The film is also expected to play along the lines of a horror movie, which shouldn't be that surprising as the comic leaves Kitty to face a demon called N'Garai in the X-mansion alone.

The role of Kitty was previously played by Ellen Page who last appeared as the character in "X-Men: The Last Stand." However, given that most of the "old" cast had already been replaced, it might be safe to say that another actress will be playing the titular role on "Project 143" if it does prove to be a solo "Kitty Pryde" movie.

The last "X-Men" film Fox has put out was "Logan" which served as something of an ending for a couple of the series' most beloved characters. Fans will probably have to wait through two more films before seeing Kitty in action with "Dark Phoenix" or "New Mutants" still yet to be released in theaters.

However, with the impending buyout of Fox by Disney, the film's fate is ultimately unknown. All fans can hope is that Disney decides to continue "Project 143" as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following their acquisition.