'Knightfall' Fans Optimistic About the Show Being Renewed for Another Season

Facebook/ KnightfallHISTORY Promotional photo for History Channel's historical drama series "Knightfall" starring Tom Cullen

Season 1 finale of the History Channel's historical fiction drama series "Knightfall" has come and gone. Fans of the show are hopeful and are now waiting for announcements about the possibility of season 2.

Season 1 finale, "Do You See the Blue?" aired on Feb. 7 and generated over 1.02 million viewers, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Season 1 ended with the death of Queen Joan (Olivia Ross) and the birth of her child baby girl with Landry (Tom Cullen). In the final season of episode 10, a Templar master by the name Berenger found a scroll with names written in it and he then swallowed it.

Fans of the show are now asking for more, and that means the show being renewed for season 2. Back on Dec. 28, 2017, SpoilerTV reported that the show was renewed for another season by History Channel and that production will commence in April. However, the cable network has not provided any confirmation nor updates if it has ordered season 2 already.

Many experts believe that it is hard to determine if the show will be canceled or renewed based on its ratings. Season 1's average number of viewers is at 1.241 million, according to TV Series Finale.

Fans, on the other hand, are hopeful that the show will indeed be renewed for another season. Most of the cast of the show are also hoping for more, such as Julian Ovenden who portrays William de Nogaret in the series. During an interview with IGN, Ovenden said, "Yeah, I think it's doing fine. I think most shows take a bit of time to sort of find their core audience. So, yeah, let's try to get another ten episodes, and then I think we'll really hit our stride."

There are speculations that if the show has been renewed, the second season will air later in 2018.