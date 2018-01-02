Kodi Now Available Worldwide for the Xbox One

Kodi, the open-source media player, is now available for the Xbox One. The media player is known for its flexibility, so much so that it may have gained some notoriety due to third-party add-ons that let some users pirate content.

The media player is now available for the Xbox One through both the Windows and Xbox Store, according to a blog post by Kodi's Martijn Kaijser on Friday, Dec. 29.

Kodi Kodi is 100% free and open source, very customisable and runs on a wide variety of devices.

The app is apparently rolling out region by region, and as of the weekend, the player has gone all the way from an initial launch in Europe to being available worldwide, according to Windows Central. The download from the Windows or Xbox Store will be Kodi v18 and newer, with the developers noting that the release is still a work in progress.

"Kodi for Xbox One is available worldwide through Windows and Xbox Store and will only be released from Kodi v18 and onwards. Do note it's not finished yet and may contain missing features and bugs which will be mentioned later in this article," Kaijser noted in his announcement post.

Kodi comes complete with features like Live TV and DVR, the same set of functionality that Microsoft was supposed to add to the Xbox One, until the company put the plan "on hold," perhaps indefinitely.

With this release, the media player has come full circle to its origins as the Xbox Media Center (XBMC), the way is started out on the original Xbox. Since then, the Kodi development team has been faced with the difficult task upgrading the app to the Xbox One.

In the meantime, other platforms were added, as Kodi came to support Linux, Windows, OS X, Raspberry-Pi and even Android. Now that it's back to the current generation of Xbox, users on the platform can once again enjoy convenient features that Kodi provides.