Kody Brown's Wives Have Given Up on Him Amid 'Sister Wives' Cancellation Rumors, Source Claims

Facebook/sisterwives Promo image for season 7 of "Sister Wives"

Rumor has it that TLC will cancel "Sister Wives" after season 12. However, that's not the only problem that the Browns are dealing with these days. Amid the cancellation rumors, the wives of Kody Brown have reportedly given up on him, and Robyn is the only one who has stood by him.

Back in 2016, the 11th season of the reality show debuted, and TLC was not happy with its ratings. An insider revealed that the show's premiere episode was only able to draw 1.8 million viewers, which "was not enough" for the network. When TLC threatened to axe the show, Kody reportedly offered the network to cut his family's pay from $180,000 each member to $180,000 total in exchange for renewing the season for a 12th season. "He put everything on the line to convince them it could still work," said the insider.

Unfortunately, it looks like TLC no longer has plans of renewing the series and the issue is already taking a toll on the Browns. In fact, Kody's wives are reportedly turning on him now, seeing him as an ex-husband who is only there to turn up to help with the children, and Robyn is the only one who has not pulled away completely.

Kody's pay cut offer to TLC means that each adult member of the family—his wives included — will receive $720,000 less than they've been getting for the past seasons. This, according to the insider, is basically the reason all his wives except Robyn have already given up on him.

"Three years ago, the show could command 2.5 million viewers, but now fans are leaving the show in droves. TLC has broken the news to Kody that it plans to cancel 'Sister Wives' after the current season because ratings have been so tepid... His only real connection seems to be with Robyn now and the other wives have all but given up on him," said the source.

It remains to be seen if TLC will still renew "Sister Wives" for another season. If it does, then the new season might feature the drama caused by this rumored cancellation.