Koenigsegg Agera RS Breaks Record, Becomes World's Fastest Production Car in Recent Speed Test

Koenigsegg Promo image for the Koenigsegg Agera RS -- the fastest production car in the world as of November 2017.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS recently made a record and has become the fastest production car in the world after a speed test held in Nevada.

Following the speed test, the Koenigsegg Agera RS now holds the record of an average speed of 277.9 miles per hour. It has beaten the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, which had been holding the top spot since 2010 for clocking an average speed of 267.81 mph.

The said speed test was carried out the entire weekend, and the authorities had needed to close down parts of a highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump with the approval of the Nevada Department of Transportation, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The new fastest production car in the world, which was made by Swedish-owned car maker Koenigsegg Automotive AB, boasts a 5.0-liter twin turbo V8 engine. With the said specs, the car is able to perform at 1,160 horsepower.

In the Koenigsegg Agera RS official page, the company added: "The engine – as with the previous Agera S – has been optimized for regular pump gas and now puts out an incredible 1160 bhp on regular petrol. That's an astonishing 232 bhp per liter with perfect reliability."

Apart from making a new world record of the fastest average car speed, the Koenigsegg Agera RS also made headlines last month for another reason.

At a separate testing done in an airfield in Vandel, Denmark, the Koenigsegg Agera RS was able to go on full throttle and back again to a full stop in just 36.44 seconds.

The said record was shortly held by Bugatti Chiron in September after a previous speed test showed it was able to go from zero to 249 mph and then back to zero in 41.96 seconds.

Koenigsegg maintained that the Agera RS benefitted from several improvements in the specifications of previous Agera cars, which included "advanced lightweight sound insulation, an all-new front splitter optimized for the track, front winglets, side skirts, advanced dynamic underbody flap system and a dynamically active rear spoiler for added down force (now up to 450 kg at 250 km/h)."