'Kokkoku' Episode 2 Spoilers: Juri Confronts a Mysterious Man in Stasis

Kokkoku Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror mystery anime series, “Kokkoku,” also known as “Moment by Moment,” based the manga series written and illustrated by Seita Horio.

Who is the mysterious man who can freeze time the same way that Juri's family can on the next episode of the Japanese horror mystery anime series, "Kokkoku (Moment By Moment)"?

The premiere episode introduced the series' viewers to the Yukawa family, particularly Juri, who had just failed yet another job interview and began reflecting on her family's currently unfavorable employment situation. The only good thing that seems to be going for them was having her little nephew, Makoto in their lives.

However, this, too, was eventually taken away when Makoto, together with his father, were taken by men belonging to a cult known as the True Love Society, who demanded that the family pay five million yen in ransom money in 30 minutes or else Makoto and his father, Tsubasa, would die.

A rather impossible feat to achieve, but the desperation of the situation also served to bring out a family secret via Juri's grandfather, who brought out a stone that could freeze time. This allowed Juri, along with her father and her grandfather, to move freely in a still world known as Stasis, wherein no other being was in motion except for the three Yukawas.

But just when everything seemed to be going so well, and they were so close to retrieving their lost family members, they were surprised by the revelation that they were not the only one who could move through Stasis after all.

The preview for the upcoming episode, "The Second Moment," teases the appearance of a mysterious man who stood firmly before a cowering crowd. He does not seem to be affected at all by the Yukawa's ability for whatever reason. Questions about who he is, what role he plays in the kidnapping of Makoto and his father, and the mystery behind his seeming immunity to Stasis will be answered when the series returns for episode 2.

"Kokkoku" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed online via Amazon Prime.