Kokkoku Anime Official Site 'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' Air Date, Spoilers: Time Stands Still in Upcoming Psychological Anime Series

When Juri Yukawa's brother and nephew are kidnapped, she defies time itself in order to save them. But what happens when she finds out that she is not the only one who can do this on the upcoming Japanese psychological anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment"?

With only a few weeks left before its premiere, an official start date and the series' second promotional video have been revealed. The series, which is based on the manga written and illustrated by Seita Horio, tells the story of Juri and the unexpected challenges she and her father are about to face when they decide to mess with time in order to save their loved ones.

Unbeknownst to Juri, right until that moment when there are only thirty minutes left to fulfill the kidnappers' demands, her grandfather held a special stone that can stop time, and thus, allow Juri and her father to enter a world known as Stasis.

However, they will soon realize that they are not the only ones who can move through the stillness of time.

YouTube/ studio Colorido/GENO STUDIO

The series will be directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi, whose previous projects included "Witchblade, "Sacred Seven," and "Galaxy Angel." He will be directing at Geno Studio, with Twin Engines taking care of the series' production.

Noboru Kimura is handing series composition, while Yasuomi Umetsu is in charge of character designs as well as serving as chief animation director.

Musical composition is done by MICHIRU, while MIYAVI vs KenKen and Boku no Lyric no Boyomi are performing the opening and ending themes, respectively.

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" premieres on Jan. 7, Sunday, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS 11. Episodes will also be exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime in regions both inside and outside Japan. The first episode will be available 24 hours before the series' official television premiere.