'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' Anime Spoilers: Is Juri About to Lose All Hope in Episode 4?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese psychological thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Seita Horio.

The mysteries of Stasis are gradually unfolding on the Japanese psychological thriller anime series "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment." Will the Yukawa family ever make it out of this dangerous still world alive?

The previous episode revealed that it wasn't just Oji-san who possessed powers in Stasis. Just when it seemed like all hope of survival was gone, Juri managed to unlock a hidden power within her that allowed her to freeze the people who could move in the still world by expelling their Specter. Having discovered this ability, Juri wasted no time at all to use this against her enemies and thus retrieve The Stone.

However, it seemed like no matter how fast or far they run, there will always be people going after them, wanting to steal The Stone away. By the end of the episode, Juri's life was once again put in jeopardy when a man aimed a knife at her from the back.

Will Juri be able to survive this latest threat to her life? What would happen to Makoto, who seems to have no idea at all about this new world that he's stuck in? What other mysteries could Ojii-san be hiding?

The preview for the next episode reveals how Juri will get caught in thoughts of hopelessness over their failure to save her brother and her nephew. She will also be consumed by anger towards The Stone, which is the source of all of their current strife.

The episode also asks the all-important question: What fate awaits the Yukawa family as they continue to navigate and fend off the threats and challenges of Stasis? Moreover, who is Shoko and what role is she about to play in the Yukawa family's destiny?

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.