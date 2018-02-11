'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' Anime Spoilers: Makoto to Manifest His Own Special Ability in Episode 6?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese psychological thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Seita Horio.

Has the Yukawa family just lost a significant member on the Japanese mystery thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment?"

The previous episode more than just revealed true intention for wanting to get to Juri. It also left things at a rather crucial point for Juri's brother Tsubasa.

As revealed in an earlier episode, Juri has been to Stasis 17 years ago. Apparently, Shoko and her family also entered the still world at about the same time. And while Shoko's parents and brother ended up succumbing to the despair of being in Stasis, thereby becoming Handlers, Shoko was unintentionally saved from the same fate by Juri.

Juri expelled Shoko's Specter all those years ago, and she has thus remained human. However, she has also not given up on the possibility of bringing her family back from the Stasis' curse. She formed the Genuine Love Society cult for this reason and has also made it her life goal to speak with Juri.

On the other hand, Juri and Oji-san had managed to save Takafumi, who could hardly hold himself together. And although they may have been able to escape the cult chasing them for now, it seemed that Shoko and her trusted ally, Sako, have already put their noses on the Yukawas trail.

As for the still clueless Tsubasa and Makoto, they came home to a knife-wielding cult member that the former had to fight in order to give Makoto a chance to escape. And by the end of the episode, it seemed that one of these two men has ended up with a fatal stab wound. As to who this could be will only be revealed in the next episode.

The preview also teases what seems to be a manifestation of Makoto's powers. After all, if Juri and Oji-san have supernatural abilities, Makoto may just have one of his own, too. But what could this be and how will it affect the Yukawa's ongoing struggles to gather their family and leave the still world together?

Moreover, how will this upcoming incident affect Makoto's well-being?

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.