Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese psychological thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Seita Horio.

Shoko seems to know a lot about Stasis that she has initially let on. Who is she and what role is she about to play in the continuously unfolding tale of the Yukawa family on the Japanese thriller anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment"?

The previous episode showed Juri gradually grow into her newfound ability and decide to use it to help her and her grandfather navigate the still world. They have also found out that the family members that they have come to save, Makoto and Tsubasa, were both missing. However, they have yet to figure out that the two have since been given Specters to allow them to move in Stasis, and are currently navigating the mysterious still world with no hint of what kind of place it truly is.

It has also been revealed that this isn't Juri's first time in Stasis, and the reason she seemed to vaguely remember having been here was that she has indeed been here before when she was a little kid. She also almost froze her own grandfather back then.

By the end of the episode, a revelation was made about the so-called Herald, which will be further elaborated in the upcoming fifth episode as teased in the preview.

As it turns out, a Herald is a former human who has given up control of his body to the Specter and became an inhabitant of Stasis. Moreover, Shoko revealed that she has seen a Herald up close when a member of her own family turned into one.

It seems that Shoko's backstory will finally be revealed in the next episode. Who could she really be, and how did she end up getting involved with the Genuine Love Society? What do they really aim to achieve and what does the Yukawa family have to do with all of this?

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes can also be exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.