'Kokkoku: Moment by Moment' Anime Spoilers: What New Twist Is Yosuke About to Bring in Episode 7?

Shoko only has one goal for going after Juri, but how will the latest developments affect her disposition on the next episode of the Japanese horror mystery anime series, "Kokkoku: Moment by Moment"?

The previous episode picked up from where the last one ended and revealed that Tsubasa had indeed been stabbed, but despite this, he still managed to defeat the Genuine Love Society member who attacked him and escape. However, shortly afterward, he suddenly began transforming into a Handler.

Fortunately, Juri was there to expel her brother's Specter before the transformation was complete. He also did the same to the Handlers that appeared with the intent of killing her father, as part of their plan to draw the Handlers out so that Juri could expel their Specters.

In the end, Shoko was able to get her family back. And although her parents were on the brink of dying, she was able to express her gratitude to them for recognizing her.

However, the preview for the next episode teases a complication regarding Shoko's brother, Yosuke, who is the only recovered member of Shoko's family that is still alive. What could this mean and how will the lone boy's presence affect Shoko's plans now?

Could Handlers really be brought back to their old selves without complications, or is Yosuke just another type of abomination that's waiting to happen? And if so, how will Shoko react to this? More importantly, how is it that Yosuke is still alive?

"Kokkoku: Moment by Moment" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. It also airs on the following Tuesdays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.