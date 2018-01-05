YU-NO Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese adventure anime series, “Kono Yo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shoujo YU-NO (YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World),” based on the visual novel/graphic adventure game written and produced by Hiroyuki Kanno and developed and published by ELF Corporation.

An anime adaptation of Hiroyuki Kanno's 1996 visual novel, "Kono Yo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shoujo YU-NO (YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World)," has been announced for a planned 2018 release.

Japanese video game manufacturer 5pb released an announcement video on Dec. 29 on their official YouTube channel. The video reveals that the upcoming anime adaptation is a collaborative project between game developer MAGES, production company GENCO, and animation studio feel.

YouTube/5pb.Games

The series will air sometime in 2018 and will run for two cours, which makes it twice as long as a typical anime season. The story centers on Takuya Arima, a third-year student at the Sakaimachi Academy, whose father was presumably killed in a rockfall prior to the beginning of the game.

However, Takuya receives a peculiar package, supposedly from his father, one summer vacation and learns about the existence of various parallel worlds from a letter his old man has also left him. The package, as it turns out, contains a device that can allow anyone to travel to alternate dimensions.

The "bound of this world" that is mentioned in the title refers to a location in the game that the protagonist will have reached at the end of his journey. Yu-no, on the other hand, is a girl that plays a central role in Takuya's interdimensional adventures.

The critically acclaimed game was initially released in 1996 for the computer platform, PC-98. It, later on, inspired a four-part adult anime simply titled "YU-NO," that ran from 1998 to1999. It was also released for the Sega Saturn in 1997, as well as for the Windows PC in 2000 by 5pb.

The game has recently been remade and released in Japan by MAGES and 5pb for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita gaming consoles early last year.

Additionally, the original game has also been adapted into a manga series by Mario Kaneda from 1997 to 1998. Sawji Ishida has also launched a new manga adaptation last year on Kadokawa's "Comic Clear" website.

More information about "Kono Yo no Hate de Koi o Utau Shoujo YU-NO" will be released in the coming months.