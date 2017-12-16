Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Konohana Kitan (Strange Tales of this Flower)" based on the manga series by Sakuya Amano.

New Year's Eve is coming to the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Konohana Kitan."

Konohona-tei gets in a festive spirit as the New Year arrives. And in the midst of the usual celebratory food, fruits, and other treats, Yuzu finds herself thinking back to the time she has just spent working at the inn and meeting her workmates as well as a variety of guests.

If things had not changed for her, she will still be spending the coming New Year in much the same way she did one year ago; that is, with her human guardian, Bikuni. They have been spending the holiday together through all these years, and this will be the first time that Yuzu will celebrate this particularly special holiday away from home.

What memories will the coming end of the year stir up in Yuzu? Has she really changed all that much from how she was before? What new lessons has she learned, and what will her hopes be for the coming year?

New Year's Eve is also a chance for Yuzu to express her gratitude for everything that has happened to her while staying and working at the Konohana-tei. She will be thankful for all the friends she has managed to meet and keep, as she looks forward to what the brand new year has in store for her and the rest of the people at Konohana-tei.

The preview for the upcoming final episode titled "Miracle of New Year's Eve" teases what looks to be a celebratory episode with some warmhearted scenes along the way. What miracle is about to happen to Yuzu and the rest of the Konohana-tei as the brand new year arrives?