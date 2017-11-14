'Konohana Kitan' Episode 7 Spoilers: What Happens on the 'Night of the Summer Festival'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Konohana Kitan (Strange Tales of this Flower)" based on the manga series by Sakuya Amano.

Yuzu has literally just escaped death on her first summer working at the Konohanatei, because of her innocence and naturally amiable personality. What other experiences await the young fox girl as summer continues on the next episode of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Konohana Kitan"?

Aside from revealing Yuzu's backstory, the previous episode also saw Yuzu unknowingly help the Konohanatei's resident ghost crossover to the other life. But in doing so, she also almost met her own end.

The ghost, who took on the form of Satsuki to lure Yuzu out through the field, wanted to shift into the person Yuzu liked the most and thus stay beside the fox girl for good. However, Yuzu's kindness and perpetual smile ended up soothing her instead, and it helped her decide to cross the River Styx and move on to the afterlife.

Yuzu only found out that she had been talking to a ghost and had almost crossed the River Styx herself when Kiri and her co-workers at the inn told her about it. It was only then that she realized how things could've gone awry if the ghost had asked her to board the boat and she had said yes

The preview for the next episode titled "Night of the Summer Festival" teases more of the summer season at Konohanatei, with all the fixings of a Japanese summer. What new experiences and realizations about life will Yuzu gain, and how will all of these affect her overall view of the world around her?

Also, how do the staff and guests of Konohanatei celebrate summer? Is it any different from how Yuzu has been celebrating it at Bikuni's place?

"Konohana Kitan" airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X and at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Thursdays at midnight JST on BS11 and late night at 2:25 a.m. JST on Kansai TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.