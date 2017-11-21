'Konohana Kitan' Episode 8 Spoilers: Yuzu to Meet New Human Friends?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Konohana Kitan (Strange Tales of this Flower)" based on the manga series by Sakuya Amano.

After Yuzu's first summer festival almost turned into a tragedy of sorts, how will the young fox girl's experience with an incoming transient guest go on the next episode of the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Konohana Kitan"?

Since Yuzu has never been to a real summer festival, and has only ever heard about it from her guardian, Bikuni, her co-workers at the Konohana-tei decided to take her to the ongoing Yoimiya Festival downtown. However, Kiri could only allow them to go in two separate batches so as to not lose attendants at the hotel.

Yuzu, Satsuki, and Sakura were first to go, taking in as much of the summer festival as they could and creating summer memories like what Kirit told them to do. Yuzu, for one, had what could well be one of the most memorable incidents of her life when, upon participating in the Bon Odori, she ended up accidentally joining a line of spirits who were on their way back to the afterlife.

It's a good thing that the Ghost she has helped in an earlier episode showed her the way back as a return favor for the kindness Yuzu has previously shown her.

But with such naive propensity for getting herself into trouble, without knowing that she is in fact in trouble until it's almost too late, is Yuzu about to get in deep water, yet again, when she meets a new friend by the shore on the next episode titled, "The Transient Guest"?

The preview of the episode shows what looks to be a human girl who has been washed up on the shore. It also seems like Yuzu will be helping her new acquaintance look for her companions. But is this girl really a friend, or will she, in her natural curiosity, end up causing trouble for Yuzu down the line?

Aside from this girl, Yuzu, with help from Urinosuke, will also chance upon a child crying and seemingly lost in the woods. And since it is in Yuzu's nature to help this child without second thoughts, is the fox girl about to lead herself to more than one potential trouble in a day, or will her acts of kindness end up giving merit to the Konohana-tei in the most unexpected ways?

