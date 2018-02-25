Kourtney Kardashian Considering to Have More Kids

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Kourtney Kardashian considers having more children.

Kourtney Kardashian talked to her sisters about having another kid.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" from E! Kourtney can be seen talking to her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, about securing her eggs.

"I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," Kourtney told her sisters, who were shocked by the idea.

"Are you serious? You want another kid?" Kim asks her older sister. Kourtney said that she wasn't sure if she wanted to have another kid, but she talked about the possibility of one in the future.

"What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance?" Kourtney asked Kim and Khloe.

Then, Kim tried to point out that Kourtney might want to have a kid when she's already "pushing 50." However, Kourtney doesn't see anything wrong with that situation. She even mentioned that Janet Jackson as an example.

When Kim asked Kourtney who she would have another kid with, she didn't have an answer. Although Khloe started teasing Kourtney that she already had a person in mind because of her big smile.

Pushing aside the jokes, Kourtney explained her idea more.

"I don't need a baby to have a baby. I have three kids. I'm saying, if I am like, in-love, and the person wants to have a kid," Kourtney said.

Khloe then teased her again of having a "younger guy" in mind to have a kid with. Currently, Kourtney is dating model Younes Bendjima. However, Kourtney cleared with them that she doesn't want to have a kid right now.

"If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," Kourtney explained, adding that she's good for now.

Finally, Kim and Khloe got on board with Kourtney's notion of wanting to have a kid in the future with a person she's in love with. Khloe referenced to it as "fulfill a man's dream of a baby."

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on E!