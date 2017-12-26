Kourtney Kardashian Relationship News: Reality Star Attends Family Christmas Party With Current Beau

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London, November 8, 2012.

Kourtney Kardashian attended their annual family Christmas party this year alongside her current beau, Younes Bendjima, with her ex, Scott Disick, also among the attendees.

The reality star and her current beau, Younes, attended the Kardashian's annual family Christmas bash with her children last Sunday night at Kris Jenner's home in Calabasas, California, where Scott also joined the crowd later in the evening, E! News reports.

Even though Scott was once against Kourtney getting serious with Younes, it appears that it's all water under the bridge. Scott did not make a scene nor interacted with either of them, despite Kourtney and Younes having a couple of sweet moments at the party.

According to Just Jared, Kourtney gave Younes a little sugar while they were at the photo booth. The snapshot wherein Kourtney had her arms wrapped around Younes while she was giving him a kiss on the cheek was shared by the reality star herself.

It seems that Scott was too much in a good mood to ruin anybody's parade at the Kardashian Christmas bash. According to TMZ, Scott was even in high spirits and didn't even have one drop of alcohol.

Scott even brought his jolliness in one of Kim Kardashian-West's Snapchat posts. In the short clip, Scott greeted, "Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!" with Kim and Saint West in the frame.

Another good thing about the Kardashian bash was that Kourtney didn't have to interact with Scott's current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, because he didn't bring her to the party.

Meanwhile, Kourtney recently shared the Kardashian Christmas card on her Instagram account where neither Scott nor Younes was included.

In the final family Christmas card, the reality star poised herself on the floor while her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick went loose wearing white shirts just like all of them in the photo.