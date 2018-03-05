Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Featured in the image is reality star Kourtney Kardashian

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have set up some new boundaries for them to follow now that they are both in different relationships.

The eldest of the Kardashian siblings recently sat down with her ex and the father to her three children, Scott Disick, in order to set some new rules for them to follow since they are now both dating different people. It should be remembered that the two had dated for almost a decade before finally calling it quits, and for a time, they had even lived together in one roof. With this, it's not at all surprising that Scott Disick is still comfortable moving around their former home but Kourtney seems to be having quite a problem with this, especially when the former comes into her room.

"I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house," Kardashian said. "I feel like sometimes because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is. And so I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just like wander into my bedroom and go, 'Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'" she added.

While at first Disick says he understands, Kourtney reveals that they already had a conversation similar to this before but the former couldn't seem to understand it.

"But then the day after I said it you went right in," the 38-year-old told her ex. "You said, 'Hey, can I come in?' And the kids were there, I wasn't going to be like, 'No,'" she continued.

In the end, he finally understood Kardashian's point and acknowledged that they should have some boundaries set between them and that he doesn't want her to get uncomfortable.

With the two finally agreeing on respecting each other's privacy, Scott Disick also had another boundary to set. According to the 34-year-old, he no longer wants to hug Kourtney Kardashian everytime they see each othe,r and it looks like she feels the same way. In the end, they both agreed to just shake hands whenever they meet.

Scott Disick is currently dating 19-year-old model Sophia Richie while Kourtney Kardashian is in a relationship with 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.