Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Sofia Richie Is 'Way Too Young' for Scott Disick

Facebook/KUWTK Featured in the image is reality television personality Scott Disick.

Scott Disick's relationship with Sofia Richie does not sit well with Kourtney Kardashian.

Since news of Disick, 34, and Richie, 19, being an item surfaced last year, Kardashian has stayed mum about the couple. However, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the reality star is upset over Disick and Richie's age gap.

"The initial reaction from Kourtney when she found out that Scott was dating Sofia was not positive," the insider shared. "Like most people, she thinks Sofia is way too young for him and doesn't get it."

Although Kardashian was initially disappointed over Disick's decision to date a woman who's 15 years his junior, the mother of three eventually understood him when she started dating Younes Bendjima, a 24-year-old model who is 14 years her junior. It appears that her new life experience has given the eldest Kardashian sister some perspective.

"He has very much shaped up in the past few months," added the source. "Kourtney is happy Scott is doing better. Things between Kourtney and Scott are civil."

Disick recently explained that he kept his relationship with Richie a secret out of "respect" to his ex-partner. The reality star has been dating Lionel Richie's daughter for quite some time before they made their relationship public last year.

Sunday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" — which was filmed during the early stages of Disick's new relationship — saw Kris Jenner press the father of her grandchildren about his romance with the young model.

The famous momager did not seem to be bothered with the relationship since she fell in love with an almost 30-year-old Robert Kardashian when she was 17. Jenner also appeared genuinely happy for Disick and even invited him and Richie over.

Kardashian and Disick were together from 20016 until 2015. They never married but they share three kids: daughter Penelope Scotland, and sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston.