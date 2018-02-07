Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima Update: Couple Spotted Out and About in West Hollywood

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett The 38-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian

While her sister Kylie Jenner is over the moon after welcoming her baby girl, Kourtney Kardashian could not be happier with her relationship with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian and Bendjima were recently spotted walking around West Hollywood in Los Angeles. The former was all smiles while she sipped on her green juice. The mother of three not only showed how great things are going with Bendjima, but she also flaunted her toned abs during the date, rocking a button-down crop top and high-waist jeans.

According to People magazine, the pair grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu along with Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner later that night. Kardashian also went on a romantic Mexican getaway with Bendjima last month, where she showed off her amazing physique. She posted pictures from the trip on Instagram.