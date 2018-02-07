Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima Update: Couple Spotted Out and About in West Hollywood
While her sister Kylie Jenner is over the moon after welcoming her baby girl, Kourtney Kardashian could not be happier with her relationship with new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.
Kardashian and Bendjima were recently spotted walking around West Hollywood in Los Angeles. The former was all smiles while she sipped on her green juice. The mother of three not only showed how great things are going with Bendjima, but she also flaunted her toned abs during the date, rocking a button-down crop top and high-waist jeans.
According to People magazine, the pair grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu along with Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner later that night. Kardashian also went on a romantic Mexican getaway with Bendjima last month, where she showed off her amazing physique. She posted pictures from the trip on Instagram.
Kardashian has been very supportive of Jenner during her pregnancy, helping her prepare for motherhood, being a mother herself.
The 20-year-old revealed she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter last Feb. 1, calling the pregnancy the "most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience" in her entire life. A source that spoke to the abovementioned publication said, "Kylie is really open to advice from her sisters. She's always been closest to Khloe, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney. She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that's how she wants to be."
Another source also told People that Jenner has been asking a lot of questions about being a mom to Kardashian, who is a mom to her three kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope. One of the elder Kardashian's pieces of advice to Jenner is apparently about natural and organic living, which leads the new mom to use "organic diapers and ointment" on her new baby.
Jenner recently revealed on Instagram the name of the latest addition to the growing Jenner-Kardashian brood — Stormi Webster. She made a revelation along with a photo of the baby's tiny hands around her thumb.