'Koutetsujou no Kabaneri' News: Sequel Film for 2016 Steampunk Horror Anime Series Announced

Koutetsujou no Kabaneri Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese anime sequel film, “Koutetsujou no Kabaneri Movie: Unato Kessen (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle).”

A sequel film has been announced for the 2016 Japanese steampunk anime series, "Koutetsujou no Kabaneri (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress)."

Titled "Koutetsujou no Kabaneri Movie: Unato Kessen (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle)," the sequel film was announced during the "Plush Ultra Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018" live stream event that was held on Thursday, March 8.

The film will reportedly pick up where the 2016 series left off and will tell a story set half a year later. It will be directed by Tetsuro Araki, who has also assured fans that the upcoming anime film will be a sequel and not a spinoff. The film has also been listed as the "middle volume."

The 12-episode original anime series first aired in April 2016 and ended its run in June 2016. Two compilation films were then released — "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress - Part 1: Gathering Light," on Dec. 31, 2016 and "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress - Part 2: Burning Life" on Jan. 7, 2017.

Episodes were also streamed simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles.

The series has been described as a "steampunk survival action" story that takes place in an island country known as Hinomoto. Here, humans are forced to hide in fortresses called Stations to save themselves from the threat of zombie-like beings with steel hearts known as Kabane.

Only armored locomotives known as Hayajiro are capable of going from one Station to the other.

The series was animated by Wit Studio under the direction of Araki. Both the studio and the director have worked together to bring the anime adaptation of "Attack on Titan" to the small screen. Ichiro Okouchi, who is best known as the creator of "Code Geass," wrote the scripts for the series, while Haruhiko Mikimoto handled the original character designs. Popular Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano provided the music.

More information about the "Koutetsujou no Kabaneri Movie: Unato Kessen" anime sequel film will be released at a later date.

DMM Games will also be producing a PC browser/smartphone game for the franchise. Titled "Koutetsujou no Kabaneri -Ran- Hajimaru Michiato (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress -Revolt- Beginning Tracks)," the game is expected to be released sometime this summer.