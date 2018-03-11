Kris Jenner Explains How Her Family Was Able to Keep Kylie's Pregnancy a Secret

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kris Jenner is busy helping her kids out with their problems.

Kris Jenner has finally opened up about to how they were able to keep Kylie Jenner's pregnancy a secret.

Prior to the birth of Kylie's new baby, Stormi Webster, last month, her pregnancy seemed to be the best (or worst) kept secret in Hollywood with most of the Kardashian family keeping a tight lip regarding the 20-year-old's actual condition. But since the cat is finally out of the bag, Kris Jenner has no qualms in divulging how exactly they were able to keep quiet regarding the youngest Kardashian sibling's pregnancy.

During the grand opening of the Nassif MD Medical Spa, Kris explains that the only explanation she could give regarding the well-kept secret of Kylie's pregnancy was that they were sworn into secrecy and that they had made a pact not to divulge her true condition.

"You just have to go with the flow," she said. "The family pact is don't say a word so my lips were sealed," Kris added.

And it looks like blood is thicker than water when it comes to Kardashian clan since Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kris were all able to keep Kylie's secret. Additionally, while there had been many speculations in the three months that the rumors ran, people were definitely surprised at the news that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had given birth in February.

Now that Kris Jenner has nine grandchildren (including that of Khloe's soon-to-arrive baby), E! News asked her to predict which of her children would produce her 10th grandchild. However, it doesn't seem like Kris is willing to take a guess. She said, "I'm not even going to try to answer that question! I don't know. I don't even get into the who's gonna have a baby question because I'm only going to get myself into trouble by the time I get home."