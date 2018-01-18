Kris Jenner Feels Bad for Daughter Kylie, Helps Rob Kardashian in Custody Battle

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kris Jenner is busy helping her kids out with their problems.

Kris Jenner feels terrible for her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, for experiencing privacy invasion from one of her employees. Meanwhile, Kris helped Rob Kardashian in his custody battle for his daughter, Dream.

In the first half of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" mid-season premiere, Kylie told Kris that she discovered one of her employees taking photos of her in her home without her permission. After Kris took action, she admitted that she feels sorry for Kylie.

"There's always somebody that's trying to exploit a certain situation," Kris said while adding that it's difficult for them to feel safe at home because of these circumstances.

"You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom," Kris explained, PEOPLE also confirmed.

But even though Kylie is living independently, Kris makes sure that she and her other children are safe and well from harm. Aside from Kylie, Kris was also helping Rob out in his custody battle with his 14-month-old daughter, Dream.

Kris said that she'll only feel happy for Rob once the issue is finally behind them.

"I think he's learned a lot of lessons from this," Kris said of the situation.

Although Kris loves helping her children out, she can't help but feel stressed sometimes when she has to juggle several problems at the same time.

"I've got kids with problems, I can't stay anywhere for more than five minutes!" Kris said while teasing that she just might move to a faraway farm and lock herself from all her children's problems.

It's a good thing Khloe Kardashian was there to cheer her mother up. With the help of "Impractical Jokers," Khloe called up Pierre the Mime to give Kris a big laugh.