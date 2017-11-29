Kris Jenner Opens Up About Daughters Khloe and Kylie's Rumored Pregnancies

(Photo: Reuters/Las Vegas Sun) Featured in the image are (L-R) Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner may have just confirmed her daughter's pregnancies.

The famed momager hinted at the possibility of her family expanding on Sunday's special holiday episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Many fans have since taken her comment as confirmation of the reports saying Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant.

In the latest "KUWTK" episode, Kris went around the dinner table and asked her kids to reveal what they are most thankful for. Kris broke into tears when Kylie said she is grateful for her mother, adding she is her "favorite person on the planet."

"I didn't expect that," the mom of six responded. "I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on and that won't turn off, so the fact that I have all of my grandchildren — it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of, just, life."

Fans already know that Kim Kardashian-West will be welcoming her third child with spouse Kanye West via surrogate next year. Kim has confirmed that she will be having a baby girl, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan has stayed silent on Khloe and Kylie's rumored pregnancies.

Multiple sources have previously confirmed that Kylie is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Khloe will be having a baby boy with beau Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this month, Kim appeared as a guest on the "Late Late Show" with James Corden and she was asked about the pregnancy rumors involving her sisters. During the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment, the make-up mogul declined to talk about her siblings' alleged pregnancies and chose to accept the dare instead.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 14 airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on E! Network.