Kris Jenner Talks About Khloe, Tristan Thompson's Cheating Allegations

Kris Jenner chatted with Ellen DeGeneres in an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Kris Jenner finally broke her silence about the cheating controversy involving her daughter Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

During her guesting at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Jenner-Kardashian momager was asked by Ellen DeGeneres about how she felt after several videos emerged showing the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward flirting with other women while Khloe was pregnant with their child.

While Jenner opted not to address the cheating allegations, she chose to focus on how her daughter is catching up on her new role as a mother.

According to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch, Khloe is doing an amazing job as a mom.

"I'm so proud of that kid, yeah," Jenner said while on the verge of tears. "I get choked up because she's such a good mom, and honestly, I get so emotional. I was in Cleveland last week, and it was snowing, and she was all nestled in in the nursery and the baby and she's just concentrating on that: just being a mom, her baby, and I think that's what her sisters are doing as well so we're all so—she's so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky," she went on to say.

She also said that she and her other family members immediately went to Khloe's side when the cheating scandal broke out days before she gave birth to True Thompson. They all hopped on a plane to show their support.

On the other hand, Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian had a different tone when DeGeneres asked her about the controversy during her own interview earlier this week.

Kim described the incident as "so f—ed up" and a "sad situation."

Meanwhile, Khloe seemed to have brushed off the cheating allegations against Thompson and decided to make their relationship work.

A source reportedly told People that True's parents reconciled and that she allowed him to return at their home in Cleveland.

According to the source, the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur seemed happy at the moment. She also enjoys her time being a mom to her daughter and shows determination in keeping their family together despite what the others think.

"When she wants something to work, she will make it work," the source also said. "Her family's issue with Tristan is that they think he won't change. But Khloé isn't listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well," the insider added.

Another insider also mentioned that Khloe's main focus nowadays is clearly on her three-week-old baby girl. The source claimed that she is starting to get tired of hearing all the allegations about Thompson and opted to make her own decisions even if the others opposed it.

In a separate report from Us Weekly, another source claimed that the people around Khloe are doing everything that they can to support her decision. "It's hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they'll risk losing Khloé," the source also said.

Khloe has yet to release her own statements about her boyfriend's cheating scandal.