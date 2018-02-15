Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Spotted Hanging Out Together

Reuters/Toby Melville Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011.

Former "Twilight" stars and exes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had reportedly been seen at a bar together.

On Feb. 11, a couple of lucky fans had seen Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson enjoying a night out together. After sharing the news on social media, fans were quick to believe that the two might've rekindled their former romance. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

According to the fans who have seen the former couple together, Stewart and Pattinson appear to be "hanging out as friends." Furthermore, they claimed that the two tried to blend in with the crowd and mostly kept a low profile. One eyewitness shared that Pattinson had even interrupted their attempts to have a selfie taken with them.

Another eyewitness, Leah Cordova, also revealed on Twitter that she saw the two hanging out in a bar together. She said, "Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my [twilight] mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I'm reliving my highschool [twilight] fantasies."

It had been almost six years since Stewart and Pattinson had been last seen together. They dated from 2008 to 2012 having first met on the set of the hit film "Twilight." Unfortunately, the two called it quits after Stewart was photographed kissing her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders and their affair was subsequently revealed.

Stewart apologized to Pattinson, publicly saying, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardised the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

After her apology, the two tried to work on their relationship while they taped the last "Twilight" film, but they ultimately broke up afterward. Now, six years after, it looks like the two have finally let go of the past and rekindled their relationship.