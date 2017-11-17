Kristen Stewart Says She's Lucky to Have Experienced Being Part of 'Twilight' Saga

REUTERS/Mike Segar Kristen Stewart rose to popularity due to the "Twilight" movie franchise.

It's been five years since the "Twilight" saga ended, and Kristen Stewart can't help but feel so blessed about being part of the massively successful film franchise.

Julianne Moore was recently honored at an event in the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and present was her "Still Alice" co-star Kristen Stewart.

During the event, Stewart was interviewed by E! News. When the 27-year-old was told that it had already been five years since the release of "Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part Two," the last film of the franchise, she couldn't believe that a great amount of time had already passed.

"Oh s---t! I didn't realize that it was five years, that's trippy," Stewart says, surprised.

It's been almost nine years since the first "Twilight" film was released and five since it had concluded. Based on the novel series by author Stephenie Meyer, the "Twilight" film saga became a worldwide phenomenon and success grossing a total of more than $3 billion all in all. And while Stewart may have been no stranger to the limelight when she first starred on "Twilight," the film series is definitely her stepping stone to worldwide fame.

Furthermore, the actress explained how blessed she is to have been a part of such an experience. "Every part that I've ever played has shaped me in such a significant way...I know from an outsider's perspective you might have something to say about that like in general. But I kind of view it as every other thing that I've invested in and really loved. And I'm lucky to have had that experience," Stewart says.

Part of the success that she had experienced with "Twilight" is the constant media attention focused towards her, and most especially, her relationship with then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who also starred in the film.

As for Pattinson, he admits that life for him had become a lot less stressful following the film's conclusion and that his work right now feels more authentic and honest.