Kristen Wiig to Star in Reese Witherspoon's Untitled Comedy From Apple

Recent reports have revealed that Kristen Wiig has been casted for an Apple comedy series that is produced by critically acclaimed actress Reese Witherspoon. Considering that it is the tech giant's first scripted comedy, fans are interested to know about the details. Here is everything to know about Apple's first TV comedy series.

According to reports, Wiig's role in the highly anticipated series is her first regular television role since she left "Saturday Night Live" in 2012. Her time in the show won her multiple awards and she starred in it for seven years. However, she seems to be moving on as she has been casted to Apple's series while also serving as its executive producer. She will stand alongside Witherspoon in the comedy series that is inspired by Curtis Sittenfield's upcoming short-story collection, "You Thing It, I'll Say It."

Sittenfield was also given a role in the crew as a consulting producer, and while there is no news yet as to what studio will pick up the project, the series has received a lot of anticipation since it was first announced.

Further reports also reveal that the comedy show will run for half an hour and it has been approved for 10 episodes. Colleen McGuinness is on board as the series' creator and she will be its primary show runner and executive producer alongside Witherspoon, Wiig, and Nauren Neustadter. The tech giant will not own the show.

Aside from the unnamed comedy series, Witherspoon also has other projects, including one with Jennifer Aniston and "Are You Sleeping." Furthermore, Apple is also planning to reboot "Amazing Stories" with Steven Spielberg as the executive producer and another untitled space race drama from Ron Moore. While there are no further announcements at this point, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.