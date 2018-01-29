'Krypton' Cast News: 'Game of Thrones' Septa Unella Actress Joins as Villain

The upcoming "Krypton" series added a "Game of Thrones" actress as its villain. She played Septa Unella in the HBO fantasy drama and she will play the leader of a terrorist organization in the Syfy show.

Facebook/KryptonSYFY The Superman prequel series "Krypton" begins its run on Syfy in March.

Viewers best know actress Hannah Waddingham for shaming Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones" in the fifth season. Her famous scene as Septa Unella had her walking alongside a naked Cersei, while she rang the bell and shouted "Shame!" at the disgraced queen.

Waddingham joins the Superman prequel series as the head of the Black Zero organization, Jar-Ux. In the comic book original, Jar-Ux is actually male but "Krypton" producers swapped the role's gender for TV adaptation and brought in Waddingham.

Actors like Marl McClure and Mackenzie Gray played Jar-Ux in the series "Smallville" and the movie "Man of Steel," respectively. Waddingham will be the first woman to play the big bad's role on the screen.

Jar-Ux is known as a criminal scientist who ended up in the Phantom Zone right before the explosion of the planet Krypton. The character also appeared in the "Crisis of Infinite Earths" storyline in the comic series.

"Krypton" is set several years before Superman's birth. It will follow how Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, fought to bring honor back to the House of El amid a rocky social and political climate, and a threat that will lead to the annihilation of its race.

Cameron Cuffe leads the series as Seg-El. The show also stars Georgina Campbell (Lyta Zod), Ian McElhinney (Val-El), Shaun Sipos (Adam Strange), Ann Ogbomo (Alura Zod), Elliot Cowan (Daron-Vex), Wallis Day (Nyssa) and Aaron Pierre (Dev-Em). The Syfy series is from David S. Goyer ("Man of Steel"), while Cameron Welsh ("Ash vs Evil Dead") serves as the showrunner.

"Krypton" will debut on Monday, March 21, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Syfy. The producers said that they've mapped out the series' storylines for at least seven to eight seasons.