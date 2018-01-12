'Krypton' Release Date, Spoilers: Prequel Series Features the Story of Superman's Ancestors

Facebook/KryptonSYFY Promo image for SYFY's "Krypton" series that will premiere in 2018.

The latest trailer of the upcoming prequel series "Krypton" confirms the show will cover the story of Superman's family. Meanwhile, the possibility that other DC Comics superheroes could land a TV appearance is also being considered.

Syfy's "Krypton" is a TV series adaption of the same title DC Comics franchise that features events that happened way before Clark Kent's, aka Kal-El/Superman, time.

In the opening of the said video teaser, fans can hear Seyg-El (Cameron Cuffe) narrating in the background, saying: "The story of my family is one of triumph and sacrifice; how we led a revolution against tyranny."

However, the spotlight will still be focused on Seyg-El's character. As hinted in the trailer, the show will cover the story of his taking up the red cape and joining his family of superheroes to defend their world from the invasion of "someone from the future."

In one scene, Seyg-El is confronted by Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), who persuades him to take the responsibility in leading the fight to save Krypton, mentioning that his grandson Superman "became the greatest hero of the universe" from where he came from.

Meanwhile, using Adam Strange's appearance as a takeoff, creator David S. Goyer hinted that the show could eventually lead to the introduction of other DC Comics characters on TV.

"The deal with the show is it's kind of this gateway into the DC science fiction universe," Goyer said during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association (via GameSpot). "Because also the Phantom Zone figures into this show, it means we can delve into other times and planets eventually."

GameSpot also reported that it is possible for the Green Lantern Corps and Omega Man to make an appearance in the future.

Meanwhile, the expansion of "Krypton's" story also has a great chance of happening and Goyer confirmed that the production team actually has "a seven-to-eight-year plan."

The pilot season of "Krypton" will premiere on Wednesday, March 21 on Syfy.