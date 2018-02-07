'Krypton' TV Show Spoilers: New Teaser Previews House of El

Facebook/KryptonSYFY Promo image for "Krypton"

The House of El is front and center in the new trailer released for the upcoming Syfy series, "Krypton."

Set in Superman's home planet, the sci-fi series will focus on the backstory of the superhero's family two generations back. The main character, Kal-El's grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), is on a journey to redeem the honor of his clan who has been ostracized by their race. In the teaser, he is shown entering the fortress. Seg-El wipes off the grime covering a huge chest. Cutting his hands with a knife, he lets his blood drop on the Superman emblem until it lights up, turning into the iconic red and yellow scheme. The voice over is clear, "Never forget: The blood of House-El will always bind us together."

Seg-El is set to meet a time-traveler named Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos). He is from the future and he has come to inform the other that his grandson will become the greatest hero in the universe. By doing so, it will be clear to Seg-El that their planet Krypton is doomed. As he considers the future, Seg-El will face a conspiracy designed to prevent the birth of Kal-El. This will be led by the main antagonist, Brainiac (Blake Ritson). In January, series creator David S. Goyer spoke about the character, stating that moviegoers might have been introduced to him earlier had they done "Man of Steel 2" instead of "Batman vs Superman."

"He might've been if there had been a direct sequel," Goyer said. "He made sense because his backstory is also related to Krypton. He showed up on Krypton and destroyed the city of Kandor well before Krypton blew up, so he was the obvious choice for the big bad, at least for the first season or two. Our depiction of Braniac is closest to the art that Geoff Johns did with Gary Frank. It's somewhat different but that's the closest depiction of Braniac that exists out there."

"Krypton" will premiere on Wednesday, March 21 on Syfy.