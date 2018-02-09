KSI Took a Shot Against Logan Paul by Referencing Suicide Forest Video; Jake Paul Wants MMA Fight

Reuters/ Mike Blake Logan Paul at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California

With the beef between KSI and the Paul brothers heating up, the former reignited Logan's issue for "disrespecting the dead." Jake Paul then responded to KSI's latest statement and challenged the latter into a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight.

After much anticipation, KSI addressed Logan and Jake's remark about his boxing challenge with a YouTube video. KSI starts out by saying that he is not willing to fight Logan and Paul's father, Greg Paul. KSI then slams Logan and Paul for dodging his call out by presenting a lot of terms before the fight can be finalized. KSI then presents a simple question of yes or no if the siblings are willing to fight.

KSI then concludes the video with a clip from one of Logan's latest vlogs where he is electrocuting a dead rat on camera. The English YouTuber then closes the video with the quote, "still disrespecting the dead."

KSI referenced Logan's controversy regarding the suicide forest video he posted earlier in January. The oldest of the Paul brothers posted a video containing a scene showing a dead man who committed suicide in the forest. After uploading the video, Logan has since been targeted with major backlash from the public.

Logan has not commented on KSI's statements, but the younger of the Paul brothers, on the other hand, already did. Jake makes it clear that he is not willing to fight KSI in a boxing match, but suggests an MMA match instead.

According to his latest vlog, Jake will only agree to the match if KSI met the terms he has set. Jake wants an MMA fight in a neutral location and the earnings will be donated to a charity. He even offered for take care of KSI's travel expenses to fly to the U.S. if the fight ever went down.