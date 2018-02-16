'Kung Fury 2' Cast News: Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Michael Fassbender in Action-Comedy Flick

REUTERS/Yves Herman Sylvester Stallone (L) and Arnold Schwarzenegger in this undated photo.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest member to join the cast of David Sandberg action-comedy "Kung Fury 2." The film follows up on the original "Kung Fury" which was aired in 2015 on Youtube and Steam, quickly becoming a cult short film.

There is currently no information regarding Schwarzenegger's role in the film. However he will star alongside previously announced cast members Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff, the latter having made a cameo in the original short film.

Schwarzenegger has been the face of the "Terminator" franchise playing the role of the titular robot assassin. The 70-year old actor is also no stranger to cop films having starred in a number of them throughout his career.

Sandberg, who wrote and directed the original "Kung Fury," will also star in and produce the sequel under his Laser Unicorns' banner. Sandberg's film paid homage to the classic 1980s martial arts and police films and has since garnered 40 million views worldwide.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt will serve as producers under their KatzSmith Productions banner. The team previously worked on the hit 2017 thriller "IT." They will be joined by Conor McCaughan and Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films while Pelle Strandberg of Laser Unicorns will be the executive producer.

"Fung Fury 2" takes place in 1985 Miami where the titular cop and his Thundercops police force fighting crime in the streets of the city. However, after the death of a Thundercop forces the police to disband, a new villain emerges to help Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler, attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must find a way to defeat Kung Fuhrer by travelling through space and time.

There is currently no information regarding the film's director although it would be unsurprising if Sandberg will also take on this task as well. "Fung Fury 2" is set to begin filming summer in the U.S. and Europe.