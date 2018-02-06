Kurt Angle Hints at Potential 'WrestleMania 34' Comeback

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy At sea aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65) Dec. 19, 2003 — Professional World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) celebrity Kurt Angle signs autographs for ship's crew members.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be returning to the wrestling ring soon.

It has been quite a while since wrestling fans last saw Kurt Angle in action, a few months to be exact, but the 49-year-old former pro wrestler seems to be hinting at a comeback. A few days ago, Kurt Angle took to Instagram to share a photo of his persona in "Wrestling Machine Mode" and to reminisce on some old times as well as revealing his favorite version of himself back during his WWE days. However, the last words on his photo caption may have hinted of an upcoming surprise comeback just in time for the "WrestleMania 34."

"Kurt Angle 'Wrestling Machine Mode' was my favorite character in WWE," Angle wrote in the photo's caption. "He wasn't very funny but he could take out anybody in an instant. Will the "wrestling machine" make a return? Stay tuned.... [it's true]," he added.

The photo that Kurt Angle had shared had been from his days in the ring back when he was with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), his last brand with WWE after his departure in 2006. From then on until 2016, Kurt Angle worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling. However, in 2017, just after "WrestleMania 33," it was announced that he would officially be returning to WWE and would serve as the on-screen general manager for "Monday Night Raw."

A few months after that, in October, Kurt Angle definitely made countless wrestling fans happy when he returned to the ring as a replacement for Roman Reigns and helping Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins (The Shield) against Sheamus, The Miz, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane.

When he served as team captain for RAW during a traditional survivor 5-on-5 match, he was ultimately betrayed by Triple H who had hit him with a Pedigree, giving the opportunity for Shane McMahon to take him out of the match.